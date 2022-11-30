Vivek Agnihotri announces Kashmir Files sequel Kashmir Files Unreported amid IFFI controversy

Days after, his film Kashmir Files was called Vulgar, at the International Film Festival of India, director Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next project Kashmir Files Unreported a follow up to his controversial hit film. Speaking to AajTak, Vivek said, "I am determined now and I am making an announcement... We have many stories, anecdotes, truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."

He also added, "I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I'll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth."The Kashmir Files, released earlier this year in theatres, narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the year. The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. In a video statement posted on social media on Tuesday, the filmmaker had vowed to quit directing movies if even a single scene, or a line of dialogue in The Kashmir Files was proven as factually inaccurate. He said, “They keep calling The Kashmir Files a propaganda film. Are they saying that the genocide of Hindus didn’t happen? Today, I challenge all intellectuals of the world, all the Urban Naxals of the world — and even this great filmmaker from Israel — if they can prove even one scene, one dialogue in The Kashmir Files is fictional, I will stop making films.”