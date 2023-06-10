Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' will now release on Dussehra 2023

Mumbai, June 10 Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has announced the beginning of the last schedule of his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War', based on true events, with speculation that the film's release date has been shifted from August 15 to October 24 this year, which happens to be Dussehra.

According to a source, the film is currently being shot in a secret location.

Agnihotri on Saturday shared a few glimpses from the shoot of the last schedule on Twitter and posted: "With the blessings of Maa Saraswati, beginning last schedule of #TheVaccineWar."

Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his producer-wife Pallavi Joshi "are currently giving finishing touches to The Vaccine War. A few days shoot is yet to be executed."

Adarsh tweeted: "VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SHIFTS 'THE VACCINE WAR' TO DUSSEHRA 2023. #TheVaccineWar - which was scheduled for release this #IndependenceDay weekend - will now arrive in *cinemas* on #Dussehra2023, it is learnt from reliable sources."

He added: "After the #Blockbuster run of #TheKashmirFiles, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri and his producer-wife #PallaviJoshi are currently giving finishing touches to #TheVaccineWar. A few days shoot is yet to be executed, besides the duo have plans of organising pre-release screenings of the film in #USA (TheKashmirFiles also followed the same strategy], before it hits the *cinemas) in #Indiaa That explains the shift to #Dussehra2023."

Talking about the film, a source said: "Currently, 'The Vaccine War' is being shot in a secret location with Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and the rest of the star cast. There is a strict no-phone policy on sets for one week so that nothing gets leaked."

Though not much has been revealed about the film, the title reveals much about the theme of the film. The film is likely to "open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines," the source said.

