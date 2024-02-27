Vivek Oberoi Details How This Bollywood Actor Offered a Helping Hand When Whole Industry Boycotted Him

Actor Vivek Oberoi is a unique actor who has experienced both highs and lows in his career. He has openly discussed his struggle period, but now he has opened up about a difficult phase when the entire industry boycotted him, with only one person standing by his side. This light in a dark person was none other than Khiladi Kumar, also known as Akshay Kumar. Vivek Oberoi mentioned that during his tough times, Akshay Kumar extended a helping hand by offering him work. Oberoi emphasized the special place that his friendship with Akshay Kumar holds, highlighting how Kumar was one of the few who supported him during his career struggles and depression.

That Phone Call from Akshay

Vivek Oberoi shared a story from a tough time in his acting career when things were not going well. At that low point, he received a surprising call from Akshay Kumar, and within half an hour, Kumar was at his house – a gesture that pleasantly surprised Oberoi.

During their conversation, Oberoi poured out his feelings of isolation in Bollywood to Kumar. Kumar, being a good listener, provided practical advice and became a supportive friend during this challenging phase.

"What troubles you?"

When Kumar asked, "What's bothering you?" Oberoi openly shared his fears and challenges. Kumar assured him of help and even committed to inviting him to upcoming shows despite his busy schedule with film shoots.

Akshya Kumar Supports Vivek

Vivek Oberoi acknowledged that Akshay Kumar played a crucial role in turning his life around. With Kumar's support, Oberoi got back on stage, received encouragement from fans, and created a positive atmosphere. Kumar's practical solutions not only helped Oberoi financially but also allowed him to reconnect with people and find his footing in the industry again.