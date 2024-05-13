"Vote so that you don't complain later...": Filmmaker Teja's message to public amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 : Filmmaker Teja was among the early voters in Hyderabad on Monday, visiting the polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

After exercising his right to vote during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Teja spoke withand urged people to vote.

"Don't sit at home. Step out and vote so that you don't complain later that your government is not good...," he said.

Besides Teja, several other celebrities from the Telugu film industry including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and NTR Jr arrived at their respective polling booths in Telangana to cast their vote.

They all urged citizens of India to actively participate in the elections and fulfil their voting duties.

"I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and make use of your power," Chiranjeevi said.

Requesting the public to vote, Allu Arjun said, "It's a very responsible day for us as all of us, for the citizens of this country. I know its quite hot but let's put that little effort because today is the most crucial day for next five years of our lives. Please cast your vote and vote responsibly."

The 'Pushpa' star also stated that he is not politically aligned with any party.

"There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote...I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties," he added.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies.

