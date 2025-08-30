War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Mark - Check Earnings

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller War 2 has seen a sharp fall in earnings on its 16th day in theatres. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film made only Rs 65 lakh (India net) on Friday August 29, 2025. This brings its total domestic collection to Rs 231.9 crore across all languages. On day 16, the Hindi version of the film recorded 8.24 percent occupancy. Chennai was the top city with 20 percent and it reached 22 percent in the evening shows. Bengaluru stood at 12.25 percent. Lucknow reported 11.25 percent. Kolkata had 11 percent and Pune was close with 10.25 percent. Mumbai and Delhi NCR saw only modest numbers through most showtimes.

The film continues to face stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released on August 14 and is leading the box office. Trade analysts say this week will be crucial for both films as the new release Param Sundari hit theatres on August 29.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir, joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The post-credit scene teases the next spy film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, which is set for release in December 2025.