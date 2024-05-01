Warner Bros. eyes comic book adaptation 'Avengelyne' with Olivia Wilde at helm

Washington [US], May 1 : Warner Bros is in discussions to acquire the comic book package for 'Avengelyne,' with Olivia Wilde set to direct the feature film.

The project, which surfaced earlier this month, has caught the attention of the studio, marking the potential landing spot for the adaptation, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will reportedly be helmed by Olivia Wilde, known for her work on 'Don't Worry Darling,' with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Productions onboard as producers.

With a first-look deal in place, Warner Bros emerged as the frontrunner for the project, which has also enlisted screenwriter Tony McNamara.

Simon Kinberg, renowned for his work on the 'X-Men' franchise, is also attached as a producer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Avengelyne,' originating in 1995, follows the story of a fallen angel dispatched to Earth. Tasked with finding and safeguarding 'The One,' a figure crucial to humanity's protection against demons and other supernatural threats.

Co-created by Rob Liefeld, Cathy Christian, and Tony Lobito, the character has captured the imagination of readers for decades. Notably, Liefeld is also anticipating the release of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in July, produced by Marvel Studios.

This acquisition marks Warner Bros' continued interest in high-profile projects, adding to its recent portfolio of diverse content.

The studio is currently in production on Ryan Coogler's next film, securing the rights in a competitive bidding war earlier this year.

'Avengelyne' joins a list of Rob Liefeld's creations that have attracted Hollywood's attention, including 'Prophet,' previously attached to filmmaker Sam Hargrave and actor Jake Gyllenhaal, though their involvement has since ceased.

