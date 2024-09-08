Watch Adah Sharma Seek Blessings from Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli Ganpati: Conch Shankh Ritual, Video Goes Viral

The excitement of Ganeshotsav is palpable throughout the state, with Ganesha gracing every home. In Mumbai's Lalbaugh, the arrival of beloved Bappa has ignited a wave of celebration. As is customary, celebrities flock to pay their respects to Ganaraya, with many visiting the grand Ganesh mandals in the city.

This year, Bollywood actress Adah Sharma, known for her role in 'The Kerala Story,' was among those who visited the Raja of Ganeshgalli Mandal in Mumbai. A video of her visit has recently surfaced, showing her performing the traditional act of playing the conch shells in the presence of the Raja of Mumbai.

Adah Sharma made her appearance on the very first day of Ganeshotsav, dressed in traditional attire. After offering her prayers at Ganaraya's feet, she played the conch shells in honor of the Raja of Bombay. The video of Adah's visit has gone viral, with fans expressing their admiration and appreciation.

Following the success of 'The Kerala Story,' Adah Sharma garnered attention for her upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story.' She is also set to appear in the films 'The Game of Chameleon' and 'Rapchik Rita.'