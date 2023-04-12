Watch: Hema Malini travels by Mumbai metro to avoid traffic woes

Veteran star Hema Malini surprised commuters when she ditched her luxury car for a metro ride in Mumbai to beat the traffic, and while returning home, she chose to take an auto-rickshaw ride.

In a tweet, the actress mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. Calling the journey tiring, she wrote that she decided to take the Metro instead and reached her destination in just half an hour.

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr, she wrote in the tweet sharing pictures of her at the Metro station.

The commuters were visibly surprised to see the veteran actor riding among them like an ordinary person on Tuesday. A lot of them clicked selfies with the MP from Mathura and exchanged greetings.

Instances of celebrities taking public transport are rare enough that they make the news, but not completely unheard of. For the promotion of his film Raees, Shah Rukh Khan travelled by train from Mumbai to Delhi in 2017.

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr💕 pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023