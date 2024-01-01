Watch: Rajinikanth Greets Fans Gathered Outside His Chennai Residence on New Year

Rajinikanth brought joy to his fans on New Year with a special appearance outside his Chennai home. A large gathering of fans expressed their well-wishes, and images and videos of the event rapidly spread on social media. Dressed in a white kurta pyjama, Rajinikanth waved and blew kisses to the excited crowd.

The actor recently celebrated his 73rd birthday on December 12, and fans expressed their love by showering him with gifts and posters. Social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes for 'Thalaiva,' a nickname that reflects the affection and admiration fans have for Rajinikanth. Fans showcased their creativity through posters and videos, expressing their heartfelt wishes. Rajinikanth's iconic status spans generations, captivating audiences of all ages with his diverse characters and films.

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his recent film 'Jailer,' where he portrays a character seeking revenge for his cop son's death. The movie features notable cameos by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. Looking ahead, the actor will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Thalaivar 170,' directed by TJ Gnanavel. This collaboration marks their reunion since the 1991 film 'Hum,' directed by Mukul Anand. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the powerhouse performances of these two legendary actors once again.