"We have Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood but our Indianness is more important": Cine Talkies Convener Sunil Barve

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Cine Talkies convenor Sunil Barve opened up on this year's theme, and discussions around cinema and said that his platform aims to connect Indian cinema with its roots and culture.

Sunil Barve, film producer-director Vipul Shah and chief guest Ramesh Taurani attended the program 'Cine Srishti: Bhartiya drishti' organized by Sanskar Bharati in Mumbai.

In a conversation with ANI, Sunil Barve said, "Sanskar Bharati's attempt at Cine Talkies 2024 was originally because when we talk about cinema, we often talk about the release of films, and events about star-studded shows. Or we talk about award ceremonies, but we never see discussions on cinema."

"It must have been done on the street, but we have never seen it on such a large scale and keeping this in mind, Sanskar Bharati decided that it is very important to organize this program called Cine Talkies....this year's theme was Woods to Roots. We have Tollywood, Bollywood Kollywood etc, however, our Indianness is more important," he added.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared his views in the program 'Cine Srishti: Bhartiya Drishti' organized by Sanskar Bharati. He emphasised the importance of women-centric films and urged that there should be more such movies made in Bollywood.

He praised the entire idea behind the program, saying, "It was a very good program organised by Sanskar Bharati. There was a very good discussion, especially today there was a discussion on women-centric cinema," the ace director while discussing the idea behind the program.

Madhur, renowned for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Fashion, added that there is a need to make more women-centric films.

"There was a good panel here and many things were discussed like how women-centric films should be increased further in Bollywood and how they should be supported. I have always made films on different topics, whether it is Page 3, Corporate, Fashion, Heroine or Babli Bouncer...More filmmakers, producers and production houses should come and support such women-centric films and good topics so that our women-centric cinema can be brought to the mainstream," he added.

