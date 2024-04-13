"We were tougher": Michael J Fox talks about getting famous in eighties

Washinton [US], April 13 : Emmy-winning actor Michael J Fox, who gained popularity with his roles in 'Family Ties' and 'Back to the Future', explained the differences between fame in the '80s and today's social media age, reported People.

According to him, things have changed in Hollywood.

"There's an expression I referred to when they gave me an honorary Academy Award somebody said to me the day before, they were talking about getting this award and being famous and they said 'You're '80s famous,'" Fox, 62, said. "I thought, wow, that's cool. '80s famous. Right, we were different."

He continued, "We were tougher. We didn't have social media; we didn't have any of that crap. We were just famous. Left to our resources. And it was an amazing time."

Fox's career took off in 1980 when he was featured on shows such as Palmerstown, U.S.A., Night Court, and Family Ties. In the same decade, he climbed into Marty McFly's DeLorean for the Back to the Future franchise, a collection of flicks that became American '80s classics.

When asked if being famous in the '80s was "harder" than it is now, Fox replied, "Well, you had to be talented. That helped."

"We used to bust our ass, our acting muscles and watch other actors and sit around with other actors and talk about acting and talk about it," he adds. "And now you've got people who just go like, who's your sweater? What's your sweater you're wearing? And what's that dance step? And you're the most famous person in the world," reported People.

