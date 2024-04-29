"What a pleasure:" Mahira Khan praises Arijit Singh after attending concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who attended singer Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai last weekend, expressed her delight on Monday, describing it as a pleasure to see the Indian singer performing.

Arijit, who is known for hits including 'Tum Hi Ho,' 'Raabta, Kabira,' and 'Chaleya,' had a live performance at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

Mahira, who was among the audience, took to her Instagram account to share a video from the concert.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6Um-J1BqRy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"I wasn't meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. "But more than that, it's beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn't him.. he's just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!" she captioned the clip.

Earlier, a video from the gig went viral on the internet in which Arijit could be seen apologising to Mahira, who was seated in the audience, for not recognising her at first instance.

Wearing an elegant black outfit, Mahira Khan graced the audience with a wave.

Arijit had lent vocals to a superhit song 'Zaalima' in Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut 'Raees', which was headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2017.

Mahira shot to fame with her roles in numerous Pakistani television series and projects, including 'Humsafar', 'Bin Roye', 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay', and 'Razia'.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, last year, Mahira got married for the second time to a Pakistani businessman, Salim Karim. Reportedly, this is Mahira's second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. However, they separated in 2015.

