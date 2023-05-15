When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023 02:36 PM 2023-05-15T14:36:03+5:30 2023-05-15T14:50:26+5:30

Mumbai, May 15 Actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R. Balki film 'Ghoomer', witnessed a ...

When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up | When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

Next

Mumbai, May 15 Actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R. Balki film 'Ghoomer', witnessed a phase of rejection as he was dropped out of movies. But the actor feels that patience and a thick skin goes a long way in the ruthless world of showbiz.

The actor said: "I have been dropped from films. One's initial reaction is shock, but then you learn to take it in your stride. You have to be patient and have to build a thick skin to face rejection. Being dropped from a film after having been confirmed for it is a painful process, but I believe destiny has another plan for you."

He further mentioned: "It's not too uncommon that suddenly another gives a hit film and you're replaced, and that's the business and you have to learn to take it well. All I know now is that whatever work comes my way I have to believe in it, put my heart and soul into it and breathe life into those characters."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Angad Bedi Neha dhupia & angad bedi