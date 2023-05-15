When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

Mumbai, May 15 Actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R. Balki film 'Ghoomer', witnessed a phase of rejection as he was dropped out of movies. But the actor feels that patience and a thick skin goes a long way in the ruthless world of showbiz.

The actor said: "I have been dropped from films. One's initial reaction is shock, but then you learn to take it in your stride. You have to be patient and have to build a thick skin to face rejection. Being dropped from a film after having been confirmed for it is a painful process, but I believe destiny has another plan for you."

He further mentioned: "It's not too uncommon that suddenly another gives a hit film and you're replaced, and that's the business and you have to learn to take it well. All I know now is that whatever work comes my way I have to believe in it, put my heart and soul into it and breathe life into those characters."

