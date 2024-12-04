When Big B shared why angry young man clicked with audience

Mumbai, Dec 4 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan once shared what he thought clicked with the audience at large about his 'Angry young man' characters.

An old clip of Big B on a British talk show has resurfaced on the Internet and shows him talking about his iconic character of the Angry young man.

The actor rose to prominence with his image of the 'angry young man' character template created by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

He said, "In the minds and in the hearts of the youth of India, there was some kind of suppressed anger, something that they desired and which was not being said and which wasn't coming out. And perhaps in these roles, the way they were written and perhaps the way they were performed, they found a hidden release, so to say. And there was a tremendous identification by the people, by the youth, with the characters that I was doing. And because of this identification, I think they became very popular."

He then spoke with a caller on the British show, the Indian origin lady asked the actor in her polished British accent, "Do you read the film script before signing for a film? If not, on what basis do you choose the film?"

Responding to the same, Big B said, "Oh dear. You know, I'm really letting the cat out of the bag because generally, we don't get a film script. I mean, we don't have a film script, so there's no question of reading it. Most of the time, it's with the director and the writers. And I try very hard to get hold of the script and try to read it. But in general, I would love to have a script and be able to read it and accept it."

