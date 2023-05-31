When Parineeti blushed at the paparazzi's question about her wedding

Mumbai, May 31 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she stepped out of a building.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

They asked her: "Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don't be silent)."

Parineeti then pointed at her team member and said: "She knows."

When the photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said "bye."

