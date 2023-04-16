When Salman Khan had a taxi ride college without the money to pay for it

Mumbai, April 16 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recalled his college days when he had no money to pay the taxi driver and got left him mid-way without paying the fare. However, after several years when he met him again, he paid the whole amount with interest.

Salman said: "We usually used to travel by train to college but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably, so one day I decided to take a taxi to my college. But, the fun part was, I did not have the money to pay for the taxi, so I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money from a place and give it to him, but I never returned."

The 57-year-old actor has given several hits, from 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Karan Arjun', 'Biwi No 1' to his action films including 'Wanted', 'Dabangg', 'Ready', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dabangg 2', 'Kick', among others.

He is currently busy with the promotion of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Salman along with the cast of his film including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Sukhbir, appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film.

During a conversation with the host, Salman talked about his youth days and how he used to travel by train as couldn't afford a taxi every day. However, once for comfort, he decided to travel by taxi to his college but ran away without paying the fare. After years, when he started getting work in the industry, he met the same driver, and this time he paid him all the money with interest.

He added: "Then eventually I got into modelling and started earning quite well so again I decided to take a taxi back home. I stopped one taxi and sat inside it, but throughout the journey, the taxi driver kept saying that he has seen me somewhere before. Once I reached home, I told him that I will get the money, and he snapped right back as he recognised me. We both had a laugh about the situation, but I made sure to pay back the last due money with interest."

