'White Lotus' renewed for season 3

There's great news for 'The White Lotus' fans. The show has been renewed for season 3.

The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White's hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season, Variety reported.

The third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily.

"Reflecting on 'The White Lotus'' humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films.

"And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

The first season of "The White Lotus" debuted in July 2021 and became an immediate hit with both viewers and critics. The series ultimately racked up 20 Emmy nominations with 10 wins, including one for best limited or anthology series and wins for both Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in the supporting actress and actor categories.

The second season stars F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall alongside Coolidge.

More details regarding the third season are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

