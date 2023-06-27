"Who are you to judge us": Rajeev Sen reacts to trolls targeting his selfie with ex-wife Charu Asopa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : After being trolled over his recent post with ex-wife Charu Asopa, actor Rajeev Sen broke his silence and gave a befitting response to the naysayers.

On Thursday. Rajeev posted a selfie with Charu on Instagram and wrote, "Ek Selfie to banta hai."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctwqi_kNcDi/

Netizens trolled him after the actor recently met his ex-wife and daughter and posted a selfie on Instagram.

In response to people, Rajeev stated in his recent vlog, "Charu and I are very bindaas when it comes to uploading pictures. If we like a picture or reel, we post it. We do not calculate what people will say, what they will think. What they want to think, they will."

https://youtu.be/oVy-MrDWeN4

He added, "We will do what we want to. People have individual lives. In that if people judge that, 'Yaar abhi toh divorce hua hai, abhi se photo dal di lovey-dovey. Who are you to judge us and tell us what to do and what not to do."

Rajeev and Charu divorced this month after numerous failed reconciliation attempts.

They tied the knot in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. Charu's divorce rumours with Rajeev surfaced online when she deleted all her couple pics with him from social media.

In September 2022, Charu dropped a family picture featuring Rajeev and their daughter Ziana from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations along with an announcement they are keeping their Marriage for good.

"Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we announced that we are ending our marriage and realised that we had reached a dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen was recently seen in his own production, the short film 'Hasrat'.

