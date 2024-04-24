Who is Dipak Chauhan: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Arti Singh Husband

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2024 03:49 PM

ir="ltr">Bigg Boss 13 Arti Singh is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. Currently videos of her pre-wedding rituals have gone viral on social media. Stars from television industry are gracing functions. Meanwhile netizens are excited to see to known who Dipak Chauhan is.

Dipak is a successful entrepreneur and the founder of an event management company, who has established himself in this industry. Dipak started his career as a marketing executive and is the brand ambassador of Road Safety World Series, a cricket tournament promoting road safety. His net worth is undisclosed. As per his LinkedIn profile, Dipak completed his schooling in Delhi and pursued higher education at Sarvodya College and Delhi University.

Talking about Arti Singh She made her acting debut in 2007 with Maayka. Singh is best known for her portrayals in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris.Open in app