"Who said GIRLS can't have it all?" says Bebo as Women in Blue lift their first-ever ICC World Cup title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't contain her excitement after India's women's cricket team scripted history by lifting their maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy on home soil on Sunday, November 2, a day that, as Bebo beautifully put it, will forever be "etched in history."

On Monday morning, the actor took to her Instagram account to share her happiness and admiration for the champions. Bebo posted a series of photos from the thrilling final match. Along with the post, the actor added a heartfelt note, pouring her heart out. Kareena congratulated the team and also called it a "proud moment" for every girl who "dared to dream."

"A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream... 2-11-2025, a date to be remembered... a date etched in history... Salute to the Indian women's cricket team ... You are the real heroes and have shown the world how it's done. A heartfelt congratulations to each and every player. After all, who said GIRLS can't have it all? CHARDI KALA. PS. One with the skipper, our great captain @imharmanpreet_kaur," wrote Bebo.

Take a look

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim.

Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5. Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had the Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

