Why Deepika Padukone finds spending time outdoors and in nature relaxing therapeutic

Mumbai, July 10 Actress and soon-to-be mother Deepika Padukone shared that she posts pictures of the sky, flowers, or the ocean because she finds spending time outdoors and in nature relaxing and therapeutic.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photo of the bright blue sky and flowers.

The actress wrote: “It's Self-Care Month! But why celebrate 'Self-Care Month' when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day? I know a lot of you often look at my feed and go 'Here we go again! Another picture of the Sky...or Flowers...or the Ocean!'

“But the truth is, that I find spending time outdoors and in nature truly relaxing and therapeutic. However, for most of us, finding those spaces may not be the most convenient, accessible, or may not even exist!”

The actress explained that's why, whenever she gets the opportunity, she tries to make the most of it.

“It's where I don't just survive, I thrive! Whenever that isn't possible, though, I resort to what I believe is the next best. I take a few moments and step away. Between shots, between meetings to a place that feels completely different from the space I spend most of my time in. It's something my father taught me.”

Deepika, who is married to Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh, urged others to make “self-care a daily practice.”

“Stepping away allows me to pause, breathe, and re-align...myself and my thoughts. P.S. For those of you who smoke, those breaks don't count! Join me in making self-care a daily practice.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among many others.

