Will Forte, Lana Condor join John Cena in 'Coyote Vs Acme'

Will Forte and Lana Condor are set to join John Cena in Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes live-action animated hybrid film 'Coyote Vs Acme'.

According to Deadline, Dave Green is set to don the director's hat for the project with a screenplay from Samy Burch based on the Looney Tunes characters and the New Yorker humour article 'Coyote Vs Acme' by Ian Frazier.

Chris DeFaria and James Gunn are producing, the film that follows Wile E Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E and his lawyer (Forte) against the latter's intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film is set to release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

