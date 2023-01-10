Will Ram Charan, JR NTR perform its hook-step if RRR win Oscars for best movie?

RRR has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globes 2023 that includes Best Original Song for Natu Natu and Best Motion Picture (non-English language).Ahead of the ceremony, Variety has predicted that RRR’s hit dance number Natu Natu can collect the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. In addition to this, the portal also hinted that the lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR might be called to potentially perform on the prestigious stage of the event. RRR’s Natu Natu, created by Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj, is pitted against the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and more. The other tracks that are nominated for the Best Original Song category include Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun, and Alexandre Desplat’s Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Variety predicts Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Naatu Naatu is sure to win the award, if not the Best Original Song title might go to Rihanna and Lady Gaga. To double the celebration RRR has also been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) category. It is pitted against the German film All Quiet on the Western Front, South Korea’s Decision to Leave, Belgium’s Close, and Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. While the portal suggests the German film might win, RRR is giving a tough competition to it. The film’s popular song Natu Natu was also shortlisted for the Oscars 2023 under the Original Song category. The Academy announced the shortlisted candidates for 10 categories, and it included Natu Natu. The plot of RRR chronicles the life of Bheem (Played by Jr NTR), who is on a quest to rescue his sister from the Britishers. He disguises himself as Akhtar and meets Ram (Played by Ram Charan), a police officer serving the British regiment. The best friends turn arch-rival until their love for the motherland brings them closer again. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.