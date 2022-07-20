Willem Dafoe to star in 'Gonzo Girl' film adaptation

Los Angeles, July 20 Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe will be soon seen in the film adaptation of "Gonzo Girl". The film marks Patricia Arquette's feature directorial debut with Rh Negative Entertainment and Catch & Release Films.

In addition, the film also stars Camila Morrone, Willem Dafoe and Arquette, reports 'Deadline'. The film is based on the acclaimed same-name novel by Cheryl Della Pietra and will be adapted by Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell.

According to 'Deadline', Tom Heller is producing through Rh Negative Entertainment as is Frank Hall Green through Catch & Release Films, Cameron O'Reilly through Bayard Productions and Arquette. Heller and Green have been the driving force on pushing this through with production set to begin this week in Utah.

The novel, set in 1992, traces the journey of aspiring writer Alley Russo (played by Morrone). Russo has an exciting new job, as the assistant to legendary "gonzo journalist" Walker Reade (Dafoe), living in his compound/party house in Aspen.

Under orders to help the famously chaotic Walker settle down to work on his long-promised latest blur of fact and fiction, Alley soon learns the truth: a lifetime of chronic substance abuse has chipped away at Walker's writing ability, until all he can produce from his drug-drenched brain are pages of word salad.

'Deadline' further states that Dafoe, who is known for his work in "Spider-Man", "John Wick" and Martin Scorsese's "The Last Temptation of Christ", has a busy year with some of his upcoming projects including Walter Hill's "Dead for a Dollar", "Inside and Poor Things", also starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

