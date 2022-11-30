'Willow' showrunner explains why 1988 movie was made into a series

Mumbai, Nov 30 Jonathan Kasdan, the showrunner of the streaming series 'Willow', shared his memories of George Lucas's fantasy-adventure film 'Willow' and opened up on why he thought of converting the 1988 movie into a series.

Decades after the movie captured viewers' imaginations globally, the series will introduce a new generation of viewers to the magic and wonder of the fantasy-adventure film.

It will see Warwick Davis reprising the titular role of Willow Ufgood, the aspiring sorcerer who is now High Aldwyn of the Nelwyn people.

Sharing his memories, Jonathan Kasdan said: "I was especially taken with 'Willow' as a kid. I was eight going on nine, and it was the perfect moment for a kid to see a movie like that on the big screen. For me, it was overwhelming and sort of frightening and funny, everything that I associated with the movie-going experience, and it really stuck with me and had a profound effect on my imagination."

In the series, Davis will be joined by Joanne Whaley along with Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, and Amar Chada-Patel in other prominent roles.

Kasdan further revealed that the original idea was to make a sequel. The idea was materialised when Kasdan spoke with Warwick Davis.

Remembering his conversation, Kasdan said: "We talked for about three minutes, and I made up my mind then and there that I was going to devote myself, singularly, to bringing back Willow Ufgood. It was one of those dreams you have and think; maybe I'll be able to make this happen."

Written and executive produced by Kasdan himself, the series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

