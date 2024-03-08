“Woman You Are Enough”, Esha Deol First Instagram Post After Divorce Goes Viral

Actress Esha Deol recently garnered attention due to her split from her husband Bharat Takhtani. She shared the news of her divorce on social media. Today, on International Women's Day, she took to her Instagram account. This marks her first post following the announcement of her divorce.

Happy Women’s Day Salute & more power to you. To all the women in my life… I adore each one of you from the bottom of my heart And I thank all the men in our lives for letting us fly," says Esha Deol.

Esha Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has parted ways with her husband Bharat Takhtani, ending their 11-year marriage. They had a love marriage, but their once happy life came to an end. Before publicly announcing their divorce, the couple had already agreed to separate and were just waiting for the appropriate moment to do so. Currently, both have gone their separate ways, with Esha focusing on moving forward in her life.