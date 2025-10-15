Women’s Health Is the Cornerstone of Humanity’s Progress,” Says Kriti Sanon at World Health Summit

Kriti Sanon made history by becoming the first Indian actress to speak at the World Health Summit 2025 in Berlin. As an actor, producer and UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, she used this global platform to urge for bold and sustained investments in women’s health, highlighting the economic and social impact of prioritizing it.

Speaking at the high-level session Women’s Health – Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments, Sanon emphasized that women’s health remains severely underfunded despite representing half of the world’s population.“Women’s health is not a side issue,” Sanon said in her speech. “It is the cornerstone of humanity's progress, prosperity, and future.”

She cited a powerful statistic to underline the urgency of action — for every USD 300 million invested in women’s health, the return can reach USD 13 billion, a roughly nine-fold return on investment.“Investing in women’s health is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in our collective future. When women are healthy, they can thrive, and so do their families, communities, and economies,” she stated. “We must move beyond presenting empirical evidence and commit to bold, decisive action.”



Sanon further echoed the principle “Nothing about her, without her,” affirming that it's “time to ensure that women have a seat at the table when decisions about their health and bodies are being made.”She also reflected on her recent field visits, where she witnessed the realities of child marriage, lack of maternal healthcare, and exclusion young women face in health systems. Through these stories of resilience, she shed light on how timely interventions can change lives. On the work front, Kriti has a number of films in her kitty, with Tere Ishk Mein' Cocktail 2 and Don 3 which promises to showcase her in a full-blown action avatar.