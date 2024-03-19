‘Wooga Squad’ Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park Hyung-sik Gives Hilarious Reaction To BTS V New Single 'Friends', (Watch)

Kim Taehyug is in the news for many reasons. Even though the singer is away for military service he is managing to keep his fans entertained. may it be his advertisement with Jackie chan or may it be his, 'composer' advertisement. He recently released his digital single Friends.

This new digital has already set a record just two days after release. BTS V's close friends also known as Wooga Squad have reviewed his new music album. Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-shik, and Park Hyung-sik went to V's house and reviewed his album.

Kim Tae hyung. also posted on his Instagram story that his friends came to his house and Choi Woo-Shik had stolen clothes from his wardrobe.