Work on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer 'Sabari' begins

Chennai, April 11 Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who recently relocated to Hyderabad from Chennai, will next be seen playing the lead in the multilingual film 'Sabari'.

The actor has commenced filming for the project and is very excited about it.

Says Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, "I am delighted to begin this project. I can't wait to be a part of the shoot. I feel the audience will definitely enjoy this film. For the next three months, the young and hardworking team has planned continuous shoots."

'Sabari' is billed as a psychological thriller.

Ganesh Venkatraman, Sashank Siddhamsetty and Mime Gopi will be appearing in supporting roles. Popular composer Gopi Sundar is set to score the music for the film, while Nani Chamidisetty will serve as the director of photography.

Directed by Anil Katz, the makers have announced that the film will be made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Talking about the film, director Anil Katz says, "'Sabari' is the story of today's woman, whose characterisation mirrors the aspirations of an individual spirit. A powerful lady who is willing to fight the world to achieve her goals.

"Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has a vibrant personality both on and off the screen, epitomises today's strong woman. I thought she was a great fit for the character, and I'm looking forward to working with her."

The makers are planning to shoot the film across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Kodaikanal. 'Sabari' is bankrolled by Mahendra Nath Kondla through Maha Movies, while Maharshi Kondla will be presenting the film.

'Sabari's shoot will be finished in three straight schedules - April, May, and June.

Besides Sabari, Varalaxmi will also be seen in films such as 'NBK 107', 'Yashodha', and 'Hanu Man' to name a few.

