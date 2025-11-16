"Working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege": Shahid Kapoor on Kamini Kaushal

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary star Kamini Kaushal, who passed away on November 14, remembering her as a "wonderful soul" and praising her professionalism and warmth. Veteran actress Kaushal left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, with a career spanning over seven decades.

Shahid, who shared screen space with Kaushal in the 2019 film 'Kabir Singh', recalled his experience working with her as both a privilege and a pleasure.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "She was such a wonderful soul and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege."

Reflecting on her legacy, he added, "She brought a lot of warmth and a lot of dignity to 'Kabir Singh' and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp and she was so professional and she was so kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace."

Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed on Saturday, with an intimate gathering of close family members in attendance. Prior to that, Kamini Kaushal's mortal remains were brought to the crematorium from her residence in Mumbai. She was one of the leading actresses of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstopper for Futureverse of Fashion by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp, he said, "This is the second time I'm walking for Falguni and Shane and I think their aesthetic is very cool, very edgy. This is a great campaign for Blenders Pride and it's always fun working with them. They are very, very good at what they do. They know exactly what they're doing, their cuts, their fits, their styling is always on point."

The ace star is in the capital not only for the event, but he is also busy shooting for his film 'Cocktail 2' along with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing his experience, he said, "Delhi is like home" and it's always fun to be here.

"We are shooting for my movie 'Cocktail 2'. So there's me, Rashmika and Kriti, we're shooting here. So it's great to be here. We're going to be here for another few days. We've been here for almost five days now. And fortunately, I'm doing this event also on the same night."

"Delhi is like home. I was born here. So whenever I come here.. I have a lot of memories. Always great fun coming to Delhi."

On being asked whether he enjoys Delhi food, he said, laughing, "When I don't have to walk the ramp, I try the food. It is an amazing, amazing experience."

Shahid will also be seen next in 'O'Romeo'.

