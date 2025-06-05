World Environment Day: How Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bring Sustainability to Their Holidays and Promote Mindful Wellness

While many of our favourite celebrities leave us swooning over their luxurious vacations, only a few actively promote sustainability through their travel choices. From embarking on minimal-impact trips and practicing mindful wellness to championing eco-tourism, Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu consistently prioritise sustainability both during holidays and in their everyday lives. On World Environment Day, we spotlight the ways these two actors are blending vacation with environmental consciousness, strategically shifting focus toward conservation.

For Bhumi Pednekar, change begins with small habits. The actress has sworn off single-use plastics and always carries reusable cutlery. Known for her commitment to environmental causes, she actively promotes eco-tourism and minimal-impact travel. By encouraging sustainable practices during vacations and raising awareness about responsible tourism, Bhumi inspires others to explore the wonders of nature while preserving them for future generations. She firmly believes that eco-friendly choices can allow people to enjoy the planet’s beauty while also caring for it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, too, is a strong advocate for sustainable and mindful living. A fan of organic farm retreats and wellness-focused getaways, she uses her platform to promote healthier and more sustainable lifestyle choices. From nature outings to sharing tips on physical, mental, and emotional well-being, Samantha has not only committed to her own wellness journey but also urged her followers to do the same. Additionally, she has invested in a company specialising in soil-less farming techniques that address global food security challenges and promote the availability of fresh, non-toxic produce.