WTC 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma attends India Vs Australia clash at The Oval

London [UK], June 7 : Actor Anushka Sharma attended the India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

Several pictures of the 'NH-10' actor went viral on social media in which she could be seen sitting in the stands with cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Anushka could be seen donning a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt.

Talking about the match, at Lunch, Australia were 73/2 (23) with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith holding the fort for the Baggy Greens at their individual scores of 26(61)* and 2(7)* respectively.

India managed to strike early after sending down a couple of maiden overs back-to-back. Australia opened their account with a double from David Warner on the 16th ball of their innings.

With the pressure building on the Australian openers to keep the scoreboard ticking over, Usman Khawaja fell for a 10-ball duck, nicking one-off Mohammed Siraj to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Siraj got one to move slightly away from the southpaw and Bharat managed to latch onto a regulation offering.

Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease at No.3 and went about settling Aussie nerves in the dressing room in the company of Warner.

Warner was in sight of another half-century when all-rounder Shardul Thakur induced an edge off his willow, which was safely lapped up by stumper Bharat. Warner's promising innings was cut short at 43 off 60 balls.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

