‘Yaariyan 2’: Divya Khosla starrer heartbreak song ‘Bewafa Tu’ song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 : Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Yaariyan 2’ starring Divya Khosla, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri are all set to release the heart-breaking song.

Taking to Instagram, Divya treated fans with a song announcement.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “The Heartbreak song #BewafaTu out on 2nd October #Yaariyan2.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxznyg4qYyC/

The song was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics were penned by Manan Bhardwaj.

As soon as the news was uploaded the actor fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Can't wait ❤️.”

Another commented, “super duper lovely song ❤️.”

Adding to the excitement of the film, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Divya shared the trailer and captioned it, “’s a v emotional moment for me as I miss my mom terribly every single day but today I miss her even more … I love you Mamma I know you are proud up there Yaariyan2 TRAILER.”

The trailer of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial was launched at a stellar event in Mumbai.

The trailer shows the closeness between cousins which is no less than a sincere friendship. Despite being cousins, their relationship is bound by genuine friendship.

The trailer delves into Ladli's (played by Divya) marriage, which causes changes and challenges in their relationship.

Starring, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Meezaan Jafri, Warina Hussain, Priya Varrier and Pearl V Puri, this Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial celebrates the emotions of togetherness and the crazy relationship of cousins.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films presents and Rao & Sapru Films production titled ‘Yaariyan 2’. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Divya previously helmed the first instalment of the film which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in the year 2014 and was a box-office success.

