Yami Gautam pens cute birthday wish for "little baby brother" Ojas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday dropped an adorable post to wish her brother Ojas on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "You shall remain our little baby brother, like first child for Surilie & I, forever !!! Happy birthday, Ojas !!! We love you P.S... best mamu to donut & now the second one on the way."

She also uploaded a heartwarming picture with her sister Surilie and brother Ojas.

Reacting to the post, Surilie, who is also an actress, commented, "Yaaayyyyy happy birthday to OG Mama."

Yami, Surilie and Ojas are children of renowned Punjabi director Mukesh Gautam and wife Anjali Gautam. Surilie is also an actress. She has featured in plenty of Punjabi films.

Speaking of Yami's work projects, she is currently basking in the success of 'Article 370'.

'Article 370', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Suhas Jambhale, delves into the pivotal event of the revocation of Article 370 by the Central government on August 5, 2019.The decision, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, is depicted through the lens of realism in the film.

Alongside Yami Gautam, the film features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

Yami is next set to grace the screens in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

Meanwhile, Yami is currently expecting her first child with director Aditya Dhar.

