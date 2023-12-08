Yash's next film titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups', film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : After the massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 2' actor Yash is all set to return to the big screen.

On Friday, Yash announced the title of his next film with a special teaser video.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

Yash's next film is titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups'.

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Soon after Yash shared the official announcement video, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"The only TOXICity we all approve of," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Yash stardom on peak."

"This will also be a blockbuster hit and break all the records boss," a user wrote.

Yash has taken over the entire globe with the phenomenal success of 'KGF 2'. 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.

