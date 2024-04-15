'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame Pranali Rathod shares glimpses of her childhood days in cute video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Actor Pranali Rathod, who rose to fame with her role as Akshara Goenka in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has shared an adorable video from her childhood days.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a video sharing glimpses of her childhood days. In the video, she was surrounded by a number of kids, looking extremely cute in her short hair with a white hairband.

After Shivangi Joshi left 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Pranali Rathod took over as the show's third-generation lead. Rathod played Naira and Kartik's daughter, Akshara Goenka. In the show, Akshara was shown as a talented vocalist who attempted to establish herself in the music world. However, fate had other intentions, and she eventually became a successful lawyer.

Pranali Rathod's chemistry with Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) was adored by the fans. The fans affectionately called them 'AbhiRa' and 'HarShali'.

After leaving 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Rathod got busy with other stuff.

Rathod made her acting debut in 2018 with 'Pyaar Pehli Baar'. She portrayed Saanvi in the show's first episode. She also acted in 'Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki', 'Barrister Babu', 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', among others.

