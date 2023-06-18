"You are my today and all of my tomorrows": Karan Deol shares wedding pictures with Drisha Acharya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Actor Karan Deol, who tied the knot with Drisha Acharya, shared a series of wedding pictures on his Instagram handle. He also posted a romantic message for his wife while expressing gratitude for those who blessed them on their new journey.

He wrote in the caption along with his wedding pictures, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

While Drisha looked stunning in a red lehenga, the groom chose an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. The bride completed her outfit with a mangtika and gold neckpiece.

Bobby Deol and Ranveer Singh responded with heart emojis.

Many of their fans also congratulated the couple.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer.

According to reports, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

