"You were a true blessing", Anil Kapoor at loss of words to wish late friend Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 : It's Satish Kaushik's first birth anniversary and his dear friends are searching for words to wish him.

l Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video capturing the filmy moments in which l and Satish have worked together.

"While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now...I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that...in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time...I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life....I miss you beyond words Satish...I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing...Happy Birthday my friend..." wrote l in the post.

l's heartwarming post drew love from other celebs.

Gajraj Rao wrote, "Beautiful tribute Sir."

Bakhtiyaar Ir wrote, "Wooowwww sir @lskapoor God bless his soul."

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt post in which he mentioned that he will celebrate his late friend's birthday with love, music and laughter.

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media.

Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

