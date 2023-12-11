YouTube stars Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin boys via surrogacy

YouTube stars Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are now officially dads after welcoming twin boys via surrogate. Shane, 35, and Ryland, 32, announced the start of their surrogacy journey back in March, confirming that they were expecting two sons. They also shared at the time that they had chosen the two most ‘optimal’ embryos, one with Shane’s sperm and another with Ryland’s.The couple – who married in January this year – proceeded to document parts of their journey to fatherhood on social media, with the announcement of their sons’ arrivals landing on Sunday (December 10).

Taking to Instagram, the newly doting dads revealed that Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw were born on December 7.In a joint post to their combined following of 9.6million, they shared photos of the newborns from the hospital.One snap captured Shane and Ryland cuddling their babies, who looked adorable in knitted hats, while others showed them being fed and sleeping.The final pic showed the beaming influencers carrying the little ones out in car seats.In their caption, Shane and Ryland wrote: ‘There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys.On Apr. 22, the couple discovered that their surrogate was pregnant. Then on July 7, the pair announced that they were expecting twins and shared a video of their travels to Seattle to see their surrogate's six-week ultrasound. The couple explained that they wanted to document the journey for them to be able to look back on with their little ones.“This is the craziest experience of my whole life,” Dawson said in the vlog. “This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for forever and I can’t believe it's happening!”Ryland and Shane married in January following four years of being engaged. They shared a 23-minute vlog documenting their special day and opening up about their seven-year-long relationship. "We're getting married today!" a very happy Shane said in the video. "I honestly can't believe it!" Ryland added.