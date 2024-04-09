Yukti's devious plan: Divide DJ, Gargi, Koel to win power battle in 'Vanshaj'

Mumbai, April 9 In the upcoming episodes of 'Vanshaj', viewers will witness that the wedding festivities of Koel (Nisha Nagpal) and DJ will continue to take place, and Yukti intends to break DJ’s support system, starting with his mother Gargi (Parinitha Seth).

The recent episodes featured Yukti Multani (Anjali Tatrari) revealing her true identity as Yuvika to her mother Bhoomi (Gurdeep Kohli) and seeking revenge from her brother DJ (Mahir Pandhi) for destroying her family’s happiness.

Now, Yukti prompts Koel to participate in ‘Three Most Influential Women of Delhi’, where Gargi has been a three-time winner. However, this time Koel ousts Gargi and wins the competition, leaving Gargi angry.

Yukti continues to fuel Koel by saying that DJ is a mumma’s boy, and if she is unable to take control of him, then it will become a problem for her in the future. The catfight between Koel and Gargi becomes so intense that Gargi ends up slapping Koel during the engagement party, taking things downhill.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali said: "Yukti's mission to tactically defeat DJ and take complete control of the Mahajan empire is intense. After revealing her true identity to Bhoomi, Yukti is planning a larger scheme. Understanding Gargi, DJ, and Koel's nature, she aims to divide the trio and complete her revenge."

"Bhoomi opposes Yukti's methods, fearing they resemble those of the Mahajans, a view shared by her late father Premraj (Akshay Anand). However, Yukti insists it's the only way to win in this power battle. Viewers can expect a dramatic rollercoaster with twists and turns as the intense rivalry between Gargi and Koel unfolds," she added.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB, Monday to Saturday, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

