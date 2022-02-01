Zac Efron shares a glimpse of 'brutal' sequence from 'Gold' movie

Actor Zac Efron is eagerly waiting for the release of his thriller 'Gold'.

On Tuesday, Zac took to Instagram and shared a new teaser of the film, in which he can be seen covered in dirt and injuries and sporting a scruffy beard and tattered clothes, surrounded by a vast desert landscape.

Sharing the video, Zac revealed that filming the particular sequence was extremely "brutal."

"Filming this was brutal-- but I love this sh**. So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far," he captioned the post.

Directed by Anthony Hayes, 'Gold' is set to release in US theatres on March 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor