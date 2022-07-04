Zain, Reem Sameer Shaikh explain six-year leap in 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan'

Mumbai, July 4 TV actors Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh talk about the 6-year leap that their show 'Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan' is going to take and how their equations will change in the fictional drama.

While Reem, who is seen as Paakhi, finds out that she is pregnant with Agasthya's (Zain Imam) child and decides to leave everyone to take care of her baby.

Six years pass by, and Agasthya becomes a business tycoon, whereas Paakhi lives in a small town with her six-year-old daughter Tara (played by Riddhi Sharma).

Talking about the interesting twist in the show, Reem says: "I am really excited about the new chapter in our storyline. Fans have always showered immense love on our show, and I am sure they would be excited to see Paakhi in the role of a young mother too."

"While shooting the new track, we are having a great time working with little Riddhi Sharma aka Tara. I truly believe that we have collectively built a great chemistry and hope that audiences will keep loving the show as our story takes this leap."

Zain, shares his experience playing Agasthya in the show: "As an actor, it has been quite challenging yet exciting for me to deliver multiple shades of the same character within a short span of time. Agasthya will be much more evolved as a person in the upcoming storyline, and I promise our viewers will enjoy watching his new persona."

Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan airs on Colors.

