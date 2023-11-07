Zeenat Aman undergoes surgery in Mumbai

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has opened up about her eye condition, ptosis and recently underwent a surgery to fix her drooping eyelid. The actor penned a long note about how the 40-year-old injury had started to affect her vision until one day, she convinced herself get treatment for it. She also thanked her industry colleagues who agreed to work with her despite the eye injury that changed her appearance a bit.

Sharing a heartwarming picture of her son Zahaan kissing her forehead before taking her to the operation theatre, Zeenat revealed that she underwent surgery just a day after she shot for a leading international magazine. “I woke up early in the morning, packed a small suitcase, and kissed Lily on her muzzle. Then Zahaan and Cara drove me to Hinduja hospital in Khar,” she wrote.

Opening up about her eye condition, she wrote, “There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition know as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision. When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

She said the treatments available to her at the time of injury and even much later, were unsuccessful. She finally met an ophthalmologist in April this year who informed“I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now," she wrote and thanked the hospital staff, and her family for the support. her about a surgery to lift the eyelid.