Zendaya joins fiance Tom Holland and his family for weekend get-together, check pics

Los Angeles [US], December 23 : In a rare and heartwarming outing, Zendaya joined her fiance, Tom Holland and his family at 'The Traitors: Live Experience' over the weekend.

The couple was accompanied by Tom's family members and close friends, including the actor's parents, Nikki and Dominic Holland, and brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy.

Sam Holland shared a string of pictures from the outing, showing Zendaya and Tom looking cheerful as they posed with the latter's parents. While Zendaya sported a short bob hairstyle, a grey sweater, and red lips, Tom wore a burgundy sweater.

"My traitor twin. Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can't trust anyone when you enter the round table... not even family," Sam playfully wrote in his caption.

The sweet little family outing marks a rare occasion after the couple got engaged last year.

In January this year, a source revealed that Tom and Zendaya got engaged over the holidays. "Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening. Tom wanted to propose to her for a while," the source said, as quoted by People.

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding. They are both busy with work projects," the source added.

In January, Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News. Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal."He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the January 10 post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.

With fans eagerly awaiting details about the couple's wedding plans, Tom Holland and Zendaya appear to be busy with their work schedules. Tom recently wrapped the shooting for his next, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', whereas Zendaya also has multiple projects in the pipeline, including 'The Odyssey' and 'The Drama'.

