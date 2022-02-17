'Zombivali' director Aditya Sarpotdar to collaborate with Jay Shewakramani for actioner

Mumbai, Feb 17 After 'Zombivali', which received a unanimous positive response, filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar is all set to collaborate with producer Jay Shewakramani over an action thriller film.

Talking about the project, Aditya Sarpotdar said that he is aiming to start the principal photography of the film by mid-2022, "I am really excited to collaborate with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. It is an exciting action thriller, and I would love to commence the film by mid-2022. I am sure it will be a drama that packs a punch because it has a story that will keep you on the edge of your seats."

Jay Shewakramani said, "As a producer, I want to explore every genre of filmmaking, and that's what I have tried to do with my previous work. All of them came from a different school of cinema. Doing a high-octane action drama is a project that is on my wish list next with Aditya Sarpotdar."

Jay has 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead, on the horizon of a release.

