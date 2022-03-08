Zoya Akhtar turns nostalgic as 'Made In Heaven' clocks 3 years

Filmmaker's hit web series 'Made In Heaven' has completed 3 years today.

Marking the special day, Zoya took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced filming the show in Delhi.

"I can't believe it has been 3 years since the release of Made In Heaven. It seems like only yesterday we were in New Delhi shooting with the incredible cast and crew. Creating a show like this takes a village. We all came from such different backgrounds and mindsets, but through the course of the making, found a beautiful confluence. I am so proud to have created a show that has left an impact on so many," Zoya shared.

Set in Delhi, 'Made In Heaven' revolves around Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Karan Mehra played by Arjun Mathur, their wedding planning business and their thoroughly messed up lives.

One of the creators, Reema Kagti, too, recalled working on the Amazon Prime Video show.

"I still remember when Zoya and I first discussed the germ of the idea, it instantly became apparent to us that a theme like this could lend itself into a delicious drama through which we could make a larger social critique. While writing Made In Heaven, we were only reacting as individuals, but it has been so heartwarming to see how in the last 3 years, people have been able to relate to the show across the world," Kagti shared.

For the unversed, 'Made In Heaven 2' is in pipeline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor