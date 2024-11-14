Fact Check: BJP MLAs Not Evicted From J&K Assembly For Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Claim Review : Video Shows BJP MLAs Being Removed from J&K Assembly for Chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' by Speaker" Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

Created By: Boom

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

Fact: A video showing a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member Legislative Assembly (MLAs) being evicted from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly while protesting a resolution to restore Article 370, has gone viral with a misleading claim that they were evicted for chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

BOOM found that opposition MLAs were evicted by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker for causing disruptions while protesting the resolution introduced by the ruling National Conference to restore the former state's special status. The assembly saw continued disruptions for three days as BJP MLAs raised slogans against Article 370 and the special status resolution, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to evict at least 11 BJP MLAs. These MLAs were marshalled out of the House after storming into the well of the assembly.

In the viral video, a BJP MLA can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," followed by footage of MLAs being marshalled out of the assembly. The video is circulating on social media with the caption: "Open your eyes and see what happened today. After saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in Jammu and Kashmir, the next thing is to watch in disbelief, brothers. What will happen if their numbers increase in every cabinet? Don’t just look at your leader or group, look at your religion."

BOOM found that the BJP MLAs in the video were evicted for causing disruptions during their protest against the special status resolution introduced by the National Conference. BOOM also checked live footage of the J&K Assembly, which was streamed on November 8, 2024. The footage clearly shows BJP MLAs chanting slogans and causing a disturbance in the well of the House. The Speaker, after a few minutes, called for their eviction, which can be seen at the 32.20-minute mark of the live stream. The MLAs are heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," followed by slogans such as "We will save the constitution" and "Terrorism will not work." At the 37.38-minute mark, the video shows the BJP MLAs being marshalled out of the assembly after the Speaker orders their eviction.

BOOM also found multiple news reports from November 8, 2024, confirming that at least 11 BJP MLAs were evicted for causing disruptions during the protest against the special status resolution related to Article 370.

This story was originally published by Boom and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

