PIB Fact Check: Pakistan Claims Destroying Indian Brigade HQ in Retaliation for ‘Operation Sindoor’ Are ‘False’

Claim Review : Social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed the Indian Brigade Headquarters Claimed By : Social Media Post Fact Check : False

A fact-check unit of the Central government has debunked the claim circulating on social media that Pakistan has destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters in retaliation for the 'Operation Sindoor' conducted by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist hideouts. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has clarified that this information is fake. "Social media posts falsely claimed that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters. This claim is #FAKE. Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information," the PIB fact check said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck



❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India.



✅The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

The strikes were carried out to avenge the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India. The Ministry of Defence, in its statement, said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.