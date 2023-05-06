2nd Division I-League Qualifiers: FC Bengaluru United set to take on Delhi FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 : FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) is set to face Delhi FC in their first clash of the final round in the 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers. The match is scheduled to take place at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Saturday at 4 pm IST.

FCBU finished on top of their group in the first round with 17 points in 8 games, powering their way into the final round. They scored the most goals across all groups and conceded the least number of goals. Ahead of the crucial match, FCBU Centre Back, l Chawan, shared his thoughts on the team's performance, morale, and expectations around the final round of the qualifiers.

Chawan expressed the team's excitement and hunger for success, saying, "The team has worked very hard this season, and this was one of our non-negotiable goals, so it is exciting to be close to the finish line, and I am confident we'll get through because we are hungry for it."

As a new signing, Chawan spoke about how he settled into the team, saying, "There is an overarching welcoming atmosphere in the dressing room that makes it easy for players to settle down and build trust with each other. I am grateful towards the management for entrusting me with a leadership role early into my stint here. It comes to me naturally; I am a people's person, but it means a lot that they have shown faith in me, and I am eager to repay them with results on the field."

FCBU was the highest-scoring team in the first round, and Chawan attributed it to the style of football espoused by coach Fernando Varela. He said, "Coach often urges us to play like Argentina, free-flowing football, and he encourages us to express ourselves on the pitch. This really keeps us motivated to attack relentlessly and harbour that killer instinct."

The team's solid defence has been another key factor in their success, with Chawan highlighting the importance of communication. He said, "We communicate very well as defenders, and the same goes for the goalkeeper. We can feed off each other with ease, and this allows us to hold a tight line at the back."

FCBU's upcoming opponent, Delhi FC, have been the second-highest-scoring team in the group stage. Chawan is expecting a tough challenge, saying, "They have quite a few experienced players who have been in these situations before, but we have a strong unit, so I am confident if we stick to our processes, we will walk away with a positive result."

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between FCBU and Delhi FC, and fans can expect an intense battle on the pitch as both teams look to take a step closer to the goal of qualifying for the I-League. Other teams competing in the final round include Ambernath United, Shillong Lajong and United SC. The top two teams will secure coveted berths in the next season of the prestigious I-League.

