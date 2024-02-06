AIFF Releases Indian Football Competition Calendar for 2024-25 Season – Details Inside

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) unveiled the competition schedule for the 2024-25 season after receiving clearance from the AIFF Executive Committee. The comprehensive calendar encompasses a multitude of events across various categories, promising an action-packed season for football enthusiasts.

Senior Leagues:

The season kicks off with the prestigious Durand Cup, scheduled from July 26 to August 31, 2024. Indian Super League (ISL): Mid-September marks the beginning of the highly anticipated ISL season, running until April 30, 2025.

Following closely, the I-League is set to commence on October 19, 2024, and conclude on April 30, 2025. Indian Women's League (IWL): The IWL season is slated to start on October 25, 2024, and will also conclude on April 30, 2025. I-League 2 and IWL 2: Both leagues will run from January to April 30, 2025.

Youth Leagues:

AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): A nine-month calendar from September 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, will provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

National Tournaments:

Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: Scheduled in July.

Set for August. 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship: Group stage in September and final round in October.

Group stage in November and final round in December. National Beach Soccer Championship: Scheduled for February 1 to February 20, 2025.

Nomination Criteria:

The AIFF has established nomination criteria for Member Associations for various competitions, ensuring a fair selection process.

Criteria include conducting leagues with specified team counts and match durations, with registration on the Competition Management System (CMS) being mandatory.

The deadline for nominations is June 7, 2024.

The AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25 promises a vibrant season of football, providing ample opportunities for players across age groups to showcase their talent and compete at national levels.