AIFF Releases Indian Football Competition Calendar for 2024-25 Season – Details Inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2024 03:42 PM2024-02-06T15:42:54+5:302024-02-06T15:43:34+5:30
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) unveiled the competition schedule for the 2024-25 season after receiving clearance from the AIFF Executive Committee. The comprehensive calendar encompasses a multitude of events across various categories, promising an action-packed season for football enthusiasts.
Senior Leagues:
- Durand Cup: The season kicks off with the prestigious Durand Cup, scheduled from July 26 to August 31, 2024.
- Indian Super League (ISL): Mid-September marks the beginning of the highly anticipated ISL season, running until April 30, 2025.
- I-League: Following closely, the I-League is set to commence on October 19, 2024, and conclude on April 30, 2025.
- Indian Women’s League (IWL): The IWL season is slated to start on October 25, 2024, and will also conclude on April 30, 2025.
- I-League 2 and IWL 2: Both leagues will run from January to April 30, 2025.
Youth Leagues:
- AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): A nine-month calendar from September 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, will provide a platform for young talents to showcase their skills.
National Tournaments:
- Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: Scheduled in July.
- Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: Set for August.
- 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship: Group stage in September and final round in October.
- 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy: Group stage in November and final round in December.
- National Beach Soccer Championship: Scheduled for February 1 to February 20, 2025.
- AIFF Men’s Futsal Club Championship: Set for May 1 to May 20, 2025.
Nomination Criteria:
- The AIFF has established nomination criteria for Member Associations for various competitions, ensuring a fair selection process.
- Criteria include conducting leagues with specified team counts and match durations, with registration on the Competition Management System (CMS) being mandatory.
- The deadline for nominations is June 7, 2024.
The AIFF Competitions Calendar 2024-25 promises a vibrant season of football, providing ample opportunities for players across age groups to showcase their talent and compete at national levels.